NYT Exec Warns Staff Against Protesting Colleagues Opposing Trans Procedures For Minors

Joe Kahn, the executive editor of The New York Times, sent a memo to employees Thursday warning staffers against protesting the newspaper’s articles critical of transgender surgeries for minors.

A group of 200 staffers crafted a letter to the newspaper’s executives to express their opposition to publishing articles criticizing sex-change procedures for minors. Kahn’s letter condemned the staffers for calling out colleagues by name and thus violated their company ethics policy.

“We do not welcome, and will not tolerate, participation of Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums,” the letter said.

Memo from Joe Kahn to NYT staff responding to yesterday’s letter re: trans coverage. Times leadership says the paper “will not tolerate, participation by Times journalists in protests organized by advocacy groups or attacks on colleagues on social media and other public forums.” pic.twitter.com/bjLruJVPnf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 16, 2023

Kahn defended the paper’s coverage of transgender issues and accused the 200 journalists and contributors who called out their colleagues’ articles. (RELATED: NYT Admits Activists Are Erasing ‘Women’ From Medical Language After Promoting ‘Menstruators’ And ‘Pregnant People’)

“Our coverage of transgender issues, including the specific pieces singled out for the attack, is important, deeply reported, and sensitively written,” the letter read. “The journalists who produced those stories nonetheless have endured months of attacks, harassment and threats. The letter also ignores The Times’ strong commitment to covering all aspects of transgender issues, including the life experience of transgender people and the prejudice and violence against them in our society.”

The staffers claimed that the executives displayed “poor editorial judgement” by running these articles. They expressed their grievance over Emily Bazelon’s “The Battle Over Gender Therapy,” which referred to a transgender child as “patient zero” and indicated that transgenderism is an illness.

They also said supporters of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgeries should not be subject to criticism, saying, “All of us daresay our stance is unremarkable, even common, and certainly not deserving of the Times’ intense scrutiny.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib sponsored a petition urging the Times to “stop providing a dangerous platform” to transgender people.