Nick Saban’s Alabama Picks Up Former NFL Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt As Special Assistant

Yet another power move by Nick Saban.

Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt, who took the Arizona Cardinals to their very first Super Bowl berth in 2009, has joined up with Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide as a special assistant to the head coach, according to ESPN.

The Alabama staff directory showed Whisenhunt’s name on Feb. 15. His last job was with the Penn State Nittany Lions as an offensive analyst since 2021. With the exception of the Cardinals, Whisenhunt also has NFL head coaching experience with the Tennessee Titans. His last on-field coaching position was in 2019, when he finished a four-year stint as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers.

Whisenhunt replaces Drew Svoboda, who left the Crimson Tide to become the new special teams coordinator of North Texas. Zach Mettenberger, who is Whisenhunt’s son-in-law, also works for Alabama as an analyst.

I just recently covered the fact that Nick Saban picked up a power tight end in Coby McNeal, who comes in at 6’5″ and 250 pounds, and also has six years of experience in the United States Marines Corps to bring to the table. Now here he goes picking up a Super Bowl head coach as his special assistant.

All hail Nick Saban. I can’t deny the man’s greatness. (RELATED: Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Leaves Georgia For Same Position With Baltimore Ravens)