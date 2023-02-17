Bishop Montgomery High School’s Christian Jones Taunts LeBron After Hitting Game-Winning Shot Against His Son’s Team

Absolutely cold-blooded.

Christian Jones, a basketball player for Bishop Montgomery High School, was ice-cold (in a good way) when he squared off against Bronny James (LeBron’s son) and Sierra Canyon, hitting a game-winning three-point shot for the playoff victory.

After hitting the shot for the 51-49 win, he then pulls off the most cold-blooded taunt in the way of Bronny’s daddy, LeBron, pointing and chirping at him while he was in the crowd — and the so-called king’s response?

He had no choice but to simply acknowledge Jones like every city has no choice when Roman Reigns is in town.

An outright mother(bleeping) cold-blooded legend!

Cold-blooded! Cold-blooded! Cold-blooded! I can’t stop saying it.

It’s like that skit from “Chappelle’s Show”:

I’ll be honest, there are times when I want to like LeBron James. I appreciate his game, his branding and business moves (for the most part), how he can make fun of himself and partake in the funny. I can even get over some of his cringeworthy behavior that he does because he clearly wants people to like him.

But man … I can’t let go of him leaving my Miami Heat. I can’t let go of him taking away all that glory from the 305.

As a Miami Heat fan, I’m sure you can understand how glorious it truly was — four straight trips to the NBA Finals and two championships in that time will have your ass spoiled. (RELATED: REPORT: Russell Westbrook Considering Heat, Clippers, Bulls, Wizards To Potentially Sign With After Jazz Buyout)

Damn, I miss this shit. It was like one big party that lasted for four years:

Just come back to South Beach, LeBron, so I can stop hatin’ on your ass.