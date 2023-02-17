Ice-T Explains How Much Of His Fame Came From The Most Unexpected Sources

Famous rapper and actor Ice-T revealed that his decades-long career and worldwide fame all came about without a master plan.

The artist explained that his biggest career moves were those he either fell into without much thought, or dove into reluctantly. In fact, some of his most recognizable roles and contributions to the world of entertainment were initially opportunities he wasn’t particularly interested in at all, according to Variety.

Exclusive to @Variety | Ice-T will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17th| Via @wofstargirl @Walkoffamestar pic.twitter.com/4W9sCoAttU — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2023

Ice-T recently got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on February 17. When asked if he ever imagined whether he’d be honored in this way, he said he never dreamt of it. He admitted he thought that “getting any ‘star’ was way out of reach,” according to Variety. “I would have told you that was impossible,” he added.

Ice-T first broke out on the scene as a rapper, and even that was a coincidental stepping stone. Fresh off a stint in the army, Ice-T intended to DJ and throw parties. “But I got more attention during parties when I rapped,” he told Variety.

“That was easier than carrying speakers around.” he said.

Ice-T on the Hip-Hop Game, Hollywood Fame and Getting His Flowers: ‘I Wanted To Be Mentioned Among the Greats’ https://t.co/76KXbmuVLC — Variety (@Variety) February 16, 2023

Just like that, a star was born. Ice-T went on to become one of the leading figures in gangster rap and hip hop scenes, earning his way to the top with smash hits “6 ‘N the Mornin’,” Make It Funky,” “Somebody Gotta Do It (Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy!!!),” I’m Your Pusher,” “High Rollers,” “Power” and “Lethal Weapon.”

Ice-T’s band “Body Count” churned out one of his biggest tunes, “Cop Killer,” a song expressing outrage against the police. Despite the charged lyrics in the song, Ice-T branched into acting and went on to play a police officer on “Law and Order SVU.”

His prominent, long-running role on the show has been a lucrative venture for Ice-T, yet he admits that none of this was ever part of his master plan. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Most ‘Holy Sh*t!’ Moments From The Grammy Awards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICEMFT (@icet)

“I was taking advantage of an opportunity that was presented to me. I never wanted to act,” he told Variety.

“I was ready to turn it down because they wanted me to play a cop, at the same time I’m putting out an album called “OG.” Are you kidding me? Play a cop?” he said.

The famous artist admitted he needed a bit of a push to pursue the opportunities that came his way.

“But my friends were like “Motherfucker, if you turn this down, you’re a real-life sucker. So, I did it,” Ice-T said.

“I didn’t know I was going to be successful at it. Acting wasn’t something that I desired to do, but now I realized that it was something that I was supposed to do,” he said.

“Like I got a Tide commercial. I didn’t want some motherfucking Tide commercial,” he said.

“Oh, it’s Coldwater Tide and I’ll be with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin? Word,” Ice-T told Variety.