‘I Am So Nervous’: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Travis Kelce is just out here enjoying the riches, the fame and those two Super Bowl rings.

And speaking of those Super Bowl rings, winning two in four years definitely has its perks, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is swimming in them — with his latest being the host of the March 4 edition of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Kelce broke the news Thursday when he made an appearance as a guest on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I was a huge like [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,” said Kelce. “And I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting ‘SNL’ March 4th.”

“I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh.”

I’ve always dreamed about living a life like this. It must be nice.

Travis Kelce is out here doing it big. He’s the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the main target for a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes, and together, they’ve won two Super Bowls — and he gets to make millions of dollars in the process of doing this. And that’s just on the field.

Then you have the fact that he has a podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce that has been quite successful, and now he's getting invited to host "Saturday Night Live."

It’s like that Wiz Khalifa song … “It must be nice, it must be nice.”

It must be.