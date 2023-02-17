MLB All Star Manny Machado Says He’ll Opt Out Of His Contract Next Year And Test Free-Agency

Superstar third-baseman Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres is planning on opting out of his contract with the team at the end of the season.

During an interview on Friday, Machado made it crystal clear that he will be testing the free-agency market after the 2023 season. When a reporter asked if the six-time All Star will be with the Padres next year he said, “I mean, so far this year I’m a Padre but who knows after next year. I know obviously the team knows where I stand with my situation with the opt out coming, and I think I’ve expressed that I will be opting out after this year.”

Machado added, “there’s a lot of money out there, there’s a lot of money out there, and you know, those owners are making a lot of money and we’re bringing in a lot of money too. We’re having fun out there, we’re having a good time, and you know, we’re filling up the seats. So, you know it’s all business and these are things that happen. Markets changed from when I signed five years ago. It’s changed tremendously. So you know, things change and evolve and you know as a player it’s pretty good to see.”

In 2022, Machado had a batting average of .298, 32 homeruns and 102 RBIs, according to Baseball Reference. He also finished the season with the second most votes in the National League for MVP.

In 2019, Machado signed a massive 10-year contract with San Diego worth up to $300 million, according to CBS Sports. At the five-year mark of this deal, he has the opportunity to decline the remaining $150 million remaining on his deal and hit the free-agency market, which he has indicated he will do Friday.

Padres’ head coach Bob Melvin was asked about Machado’s intentions of opting out of his deal after the season and said, “I don’t want to know what it’s gonna look like without him here.”

With Machado being bound to play elsewhere to make more money next year, this season has become much more important for the San Diego Padres. Over the last year, San Diego made the most significant moves in the MLB to give them an impressive ball club heading into the new year.

They traded for the 2020 batting champion Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, signed the five-time Silver Slugger winning infielder Xander Boegarts from the Boston Red Sox to a massive deal in free-agency, and resigned five-time All Star pitcher Yu Darvish to a new contract to remain in San Diego for the foreseeable future. Not to mention that they have one of the top five players in baseball right now, Fernando Tatis Jr., already under contract with the Padres for the next 12 seasons.

On paper, San Diego is the best team in the MLB. Even better than the World Series champions from a season ago in the Houston Astros. You can’t get anymore stacked than they are now. (RELATED: Two-Time World Series Champion, Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Tim McCarver Dead At 81)

The future for the Padres doesn’t seem as bright now considering Machado’s plans to hit the open market after the season ends. That said, it’s championship or bust for them.