Pink Reveals She Underwent Major Surgery

Famous singer Pink revealed in an interview Wednesday that she underwent major surgery for her hip and neck.

The star broke about her medical struggles during the pandemic, and explained the physical changes she quietly underwent to regain her strength. “Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body,” Pink revealed to Variety, as she referenced the down-time she experienced.

“Especially during COVID — I gained 36 pounds. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough,” she said. “And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

Pink‘s New Flight Path: Pop’s Bionic Woman on Her Death-Defying Stadium Tour and ‘Trustfall’ Album https://t.co/JxYtQBTFn2 — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2023

In spite of the pain she endured while undergoing the surgical procedures, Pink was able to put the focus on the positive aspects of her medical journey. “So now I’m the bionic woman,” she said, making light of her time on the operating table.

Pink explained that she worked to better her physical condition and to get her life back on track. “I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life,” she told Variety. (RELATED: Doctor Removes Live Grenade From Ukrainian Soldier’s Body)

Pink Announces ‘Trustfall’ Fall Tour Dates https://t.co/dbKUbZa8Mh — Variety (@Variety) February 17, 2023

Pink will back in full force in 2023, releasing her latest album, “Trustfall,” on Friday.

“And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here,” Pink told the outlet. “I’ve been home way too long.”