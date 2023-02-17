Reality TV Star Jen Shah Surrenders To Prison To Serve Time For Fraud

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah surrendered herself to state prison to serve a six-and-a-half-year sentence for her role in telemarketing fraud that targeted senior citizens.

The reality television star was processed for intake at FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, a location requested by her attorneys, according to TMZ. Shah pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July. She was sentenced in January, and managed to evade the 10-year sentence the prosecutor was pushing for, according to TMZ. Shah frequently flaunted her lavish lifestyle while filming the “Real Housewives,” but will now be facing a significant lifestyle change as she adjusts to life behind bars.

Let’s see if jail is shah-mazing for Jen. Great read by @JulianneMcShane — A ‘Real Housewives’ star reports to prison tomorrow. Where will she serve her time? https://t.co/PR3yl8NkzN — Marlene Lenthang (@marlenelenthang) February 16, 2023

Others were allegedly involved in the scheme but Shah was deemed the “most culpable person charged in this case,” according to TMZ.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

“These individuals allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme was brought to an end,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to the DOJ statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Con Artist Plans To Speak With MBA Students At Harvard)

Prior to surrendering, Shah tattooed the names of her husband and sons on her arm. One of her sons also got inked, opting for the Hawaiian word for child, TMZ reported.

The court ordered Shah to participate in a mental health treatment program after serving her six-and-a-half-year jail-term. Shah broke down in tears in court. “With the proper medication I can now see what happened,” she said, according to TMZ.