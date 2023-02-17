Russian Death Toll As High As 60,000, Western Intel Says

Russia’s death toll continues to soar with up to 60,000 killed in the war in Ukraine, according to new estimates from the U.K. Friday.

Estimates of casualties suffered by Russian forces and private military contractors fighting alongside them range from 175,000 to 200,000 and includes approximately 40,000 to 60,000 killed, according to a U.K. Defense Ministry statement.

“By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded,” the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote. Officials attribute the high rate of losses to “extremely rudimentary medical provision” and casualties inflicted by artillery.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 February 2023 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 17, 2023

The U.K. added that up to half of convicts recruited by Wagner paramilitary group are included in casualty figures. Wagner’s forces boast around 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts, Business Insider reported, citing White House National Security Council’s John Kirby in December.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley estimated in January that Russia sustained “significantly well over” 100,000 casualties in Ukraine, Business Insider reported. U.S. and European officials added that close to 200,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, according to the Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Russia Reportedly Offers Citizenship To Foreigners Who Join War Against Ukraine)

A Jan. 22 estimate offered by Norway’s defense chief, Gen. Eirik Kristoffersen, puts Ukrainian casualties at 100,000 killed or wounded and another 30,000 civilians dead, according to the New York Times.

Russia began its promised counteroffensive in the eastern part of the country last week, with the aim of taking Bakhmut, The Hill reported.