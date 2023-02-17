Six People Shot And Killed In Small Mississippi Town

A series of shootings throughout Arkabutla, Mississippi, killed six people Friday, state officials announced.

The first shooting erupted outside of a store around 11 a.m. leading to the death of one male, according to WLBT 3. A woman was killed in a second location by a bullet. Two more were killed inside a residence and another couple was found dead near the suspect’s home.

Deputies located the suspect and took him into custody, Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor added that the alleged motive of the unnamed suspect is unknown, but it is believed that he acted alone.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known. I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist the investigation. Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”

The suspect is expected to be charged in the near future, WLBT 3 reported. (RELATED: Biden Calls For ‘Banning Assault Weapons’ After Michigan State University Shooting)

A nearby elementary and high school went into lockdown during officials’ search for the suspect, Coldwater Elementary School said in a Facebook post. The lockdown was lifted once officials took the suspect into custody.

This incident occurred four days after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, which left three students dead and five more injured. Police confirmed the 43-year-old shooter, Anthony Dwayne McRae, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus.