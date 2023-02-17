Trump Is The Clear Favorite In GOP Primary: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner in a potential GOP primary, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the likely runner-up, according to a recent poll.

The Friday poll, conducted by Harvard, The Harris Poll, and Center for American Political Studies, shows Trump leading the field of potential and announced GOP candidates at 46%, with DeSantis second at 23%. Next in line is former Vice President Mike Pence with 7% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only other candidate officially in the race, at 6%.

The poll also asked Republican voters who they’d choose if Trump wasn’t in the race. Voters selected DeSantis at 39%, followed by Pence at 17% and Haley at 10%. Many couldn’t name a candidate if Trump wasn’t running, with 16% saying they “don’t know” or were “unsure.”

2024 National Republican Primary Donald Trump: 46%

Ron DeSantis: 23%

Mike Pence: 7%

Nikki Haley: 6%

Mike Pompeo: 3%

Marco Rubio: 2%

Ted Cruz: 1%

Tim Scott: 1% Head-2-Head:

Donald Trump: 56%

Ron DeSantis: 44% Harvard Caps/Harris | RV’s | Feb 15-16https://t.co/6mkIE5tf2f pic.twitter.com/lvMaTX9N5j — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 17, 2023

Trump would beat DeSantis 55% to 44% in a head-to-head match-up, and would beat Haley 69% to 31%, according to the results of the poll. (RELATED: Who Will Be Next To Run For GOP Nomination?)

The survey also showed results for a hypothetical general election between Trump and President Joe Biden, showing Trump winning with 46% to Biden’s 41%; 13% of respondents couldn’t decide on either candidate.

The poll surveyed 1,838 registered voters across the country, and was taken from Feb. 15 – 16.

