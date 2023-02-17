Biden Thinks Americans Must ‘Judge A Book By Its Cover,’ Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted President Joe Biden Friday, saying Biden believes Americans must “judge a book by its cover” while commenting on a new push to advance “equity.”

“Joe Biden institutes a government-wide system of racial discrimination that dwarfs Jim Crow and nobody seems to notice. It happened yesterday, did you know that? Probably not, because there was no press conference, no signing ceremony, no media coverage. But 24 hours ago it happened,” Carlson, an honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “Biden restructured the entire executive branch of the U.S. Government to discriminate on the basis of immutable characteristics. He made that announcement on the White House website. It proclaims that within 30 days, every federal agency, all of them, from the Department of Justice to NASA to the Social Security Administration, all of them, all must ‘ensure they have an agency equity team within their agencies to coordinate the implementation of equity initiatives.’” (RELATED: ‘They Won’t Protect You’: Tucker Carlson Takes On Dem Push For Gun Control)

“These Maoist equity teams will report to the gender policy council and the White House ‘environmental justice officer.’ Does the environmental justice officer carry a sidearm? We don’t know,” Carlson said. “We do know that running all of this – which is the largest racial tracking bureaucracy since the call of Nazi Germany will be former president Barack Obama. He’ll be doing it through his lackey and cut-out Susan Rice.”

Biden signed the executive order establishing “Agency Equity Teams” Thursday, a follow up to an order he signed on his first day in office. Among the provisions is a requirement to ensure that the use of artificial intelligence by government “advanced equity.”

WATCH:

“What exactly is the difference in real life between a gay communications director and a straight communications director? Are they really that different? We weren’t aware that a communications director’s sex life had any bearing on his official duties, but then we don’t know everything,” Carlson said after noting the White House’s hiring of a new communications director and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighting the man’s sexual orientation.

“So we called over to the White House today to see how this gay communications director will be a massive upgrade over the last straight communications director. Unfortunately, they never explained the difference, so we’re going to have to take it on faith and celebrate with everybody else,” Carlson continued. “Joe Biden is doing that. As he’s told us repeatedly, do not look beneath the surface. No, appearance is all that matters. Not only can you judge a book by its cover, yes you can, you are now required to judge a book by its cover.”

Carlson highlighted failures by various members of Biden’s cabinet, dinging Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg over his handling of the derailment of a train carrying toxic waste in East Palestine, Ohio and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the withdrawal from Afghanistan highlighted by a bombing that killed 13 American servicemen. Carlson also called out Rachel Levine over a nursing-home policy that reportedly led to the deaths of senior citizens while Levine’s mother was removed from a nursing home.

“Is it a good cabinet? Are they capable? No, that’s not even relevant,” Carlson said.

