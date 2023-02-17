Ukrainian Embassy ‘Sure’ Biden Will Visit Eventually, But He Probably Won’t Visit Soon

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., told the Daily Caller on Friday that they are “sure” President Joe Biden will travel to Ukraine “at some point in the future,” but that there are currently no set announcements.

“We would welcome President Biden in Ukraine at any time, and we are sure he will visit Ukraine at some point in the future. But we don’t have anything to announce now,” embassy spokesperson Halyna Yusypiuk told the Caller.

Biden is set to travel to Poland Feb. 20-22 in the wake of the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has not committed to traveling to the war-torn country.

“He will meet with President Duda of Poland to discuss our bilateral cooperation, as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence. He will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine — a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies — to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the Alliance,” and make remarks about the war, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Feb. 10.

“I don’t have any other additional stops to speak to. Karine announced the purpose of the trip, and that’s to go to Poland,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Several prominent U.S. officials have made the trip, including first lady Jill Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senators and representatives.

Then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in April that Americans “should be relieved about” Biden not going to Ukraine. (RELATED: ‘The Man Likes A Fast Car’: Biden ‘Ready’ To Go To Ukraine But Won’t, Psaki Says)

“What Boris Johnson did is he took, I believe, an eight-hour train through a war zone to get to the middle of Ukraine,” Psaki said. “You’re welcome, America. We need him to do a lot of things.”

Biden made a trip to Poland in March and met with Polish President Andrzej Duda approximately 170 miles from Ukraine’s border.