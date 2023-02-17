Video Shows Dog Leap Into Water To Go After Massive Shark

Tourists aboard a boat tour in the Bahamas got a run for their money when a dog made a splash into the water to apparently accost the sizable shark they were gazing at Wednesday.

Initially, it was the presence of a 12-foot hammerhead shark alone that caught the attention of over two-dozen tourists on a boat tour in the Southern Bahamas. The tourists were in awe looking down at the sea predator from the vessel above, The Associated Press reported. Then a medium-sized black-and-tan dog jumped in to confront the beast and everyone onboard went into hysterics, seemingly preparing for the worst.

Onlookers from the vessel yelled out cries like, “Oh my God,” “Get out baby!” and “Stop going after it!” (RELATED: Dog Shoots And Kills Man In Kansas)

Despite all of the outcry, the pup was evidently unperturbed and carried on. The two animals ended up next to each other in a face-off and circled around one another submerged in the teal-blue tropical waters.

“I don’t think the shark is going to mess with him!” one man proclaimed. (RELATED: Aussie Teen Killed By Shark While Swimming With Dolphins)

The hammerhead subsequently swam off slowly. The dog paddled away from the dock and climbed up a set of rocks to scurry off soaked but unscathed, eliciting a roar of applaud from the boat passengers.

The tourist excursion was chartered by Exuma Motor Sports, a company based in Barraterre, Bahamas.

Rebecca Lightbourn, the company’s reservation manager, told The AP that while the dog has been known to greet tourists from afar, this event marked the first time anyone at Exuma has ever seen the familiar dog dive into the water.

“I guess this time the dog decided he wanted to protect his house or play with a really big fish in the water, so he went after it,” Lightbourn said.