Potential 2024 Contender Suggests Imposing Term Limits On Politicians Over 75

Vivek Ramaswamy, the executive manager of Strive Asset Management and potential contender for the 2024 presidential race, called for term limits on government bureaucrats during a Friday Fox News appearance, calling out a proposal by Nikki Haley for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

“I care about the substance of it. One of the more interesting proposals she made that I like is the idea of term limits for elected officials,” Ramaswamy told Fox News host Harris Faulkner regarding the proposal by former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley made during her Wednesday speech announcing her presidential candidacy. “Take it out of the age debate. You fix on age. What is the principle here? Fresh blood running the country.” (RELATED: ‘A New Generation’: Nikki Haley Declares Presidential Run)

Ramaswamy’s comments come in the wake of testimony at a fiery hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as it began to investigate allegations that the federal government had been weaponized against conservatives.

WATCH:

“I would go one step further than she did. It’s not even elected officials that are the problem. If only they were the ones who ran the government,” Ramaswamy said. “Let’s take that same idea to the management in the federal government. If you worked for the government for eight years you shouldn’t be there any more and the president shouldn’t be there for more than eight years.”

Journalist Michael Schellenberger reported that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency. The documents also revealed that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s reporting on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

Ramaswamy told Faulkner he was “seriously considering” entering the field for the Republican presidential nomination.

“What does this country stand for and the conservative movement in this country stand for? We have a national identity crisis in America today,” Ramaswamy said. “You ask people my age or any age what it means to be an American in the year 2023 you get a blank stare in response. I’m on a mission to deliver an answer to that question. Revive the basic rules of the road from merit to free speech to democratic self-governance.”

