REPORT: Washington Commanders Ink Deal With Super Bowl Winning Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders have reportedly found themselves a new offensive play-caller.

Washington has reportedly hired Eric Bieniemy to become their new assistant coach and offensive coordinator, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Deal is complete and official: Washington is giving Eric Bieniemy the title of Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. It is, in the words of one source, “a promotion in title, contractual structure, multi year, and annual pay raise.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2023

Bieniemy spent the last decade coaching the Kansas City Chiefs offense, according to Pro Football Reference. He coached the Chiefs’ running backs from 2013 to 2017 before being named their offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2023. As Kansas City’s play-caller, Bieniemy helped the Chiefs reach three Super Bowls and win two of them. He’s fresh off coaching K.C. to a victory in Super Bowl LVII in the most recent championship game.

That said, Bieniemy has had Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback over the last five years. Considering how good Mahomes is, I believe a division two high school coach could have coached the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. (RELATED: NFL Players Alvin Kamara And Chris Lammons Indicted On Assault Charges)

Coaching Sam Howell as quarterback seems like a bit of a demotion for Bieniemy. For crying out loud, Howell has started in just one game in his NFL career! Going from coaching the best quarterback since Tom Brady to an unproven second year QB will be a tall task for Bieniemy. He’ll also be stepping into one of the best divisions in all of football. The NFC East was the only division in the league last season to send three teams into the playoffs.

I can only picture Washington being average at best in the 2023 – 2024 season. I believe Bieniemy was riding on Mahomes’ coattails over the last few years while Kansas City was having all of their success. I don’t think Bieniemy will make much of a difference at all next season for Washington.