FEMA To Deploy Aid To Ohio Town After Toxic Train Derailment

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio announced Friday evening that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be sending aid to East Palestine in a joint statement with the federal agency.

“FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs,” DeWine said in a joint statement with FEMA Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak. (RELATED: ‘No Big Deal’: Gov’t Response Would’ve Been Different If Toxic Train Derailment Happened In DC, Tucker Carlson Says)

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders as authorities moved to address the release of the chemicals. Officials warned of a possible “catastrophic blast” Feb. 6, and carried out a controlled burn of chemicals, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

FEMA earlier refused a request for federal disaster assistance by DeWine, claiming the incident in East Palestine was not a national disaster.

Tomorrow, we’ll supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official & a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination & ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs.https://t.co/pVLIm5tE3h — FEMA (@fema) February 18, 2023

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio urged DeWine to declare a disaster, according to the Hill.

Residents have expressed concerns about long-term effects from the derailment when talking to the Daily Caller News Foundation, noting the deaths of fish, wildlife and pets in the area while saying they have bought air purifiers and bottled water. Others mentioned pungent odors persisting in the wake of the derailment.

“The smell was just still overpowering,” local store owner Maggie Guglielmo said during a Friday Fox News appearance.

Former President Donald Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, announced Saturday he would visit East Palestine.

