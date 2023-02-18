Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to enter into hospice care at home after a series of brief hospital visits, the Carter Center announced Saturday.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center said in a statement about the 98-year-old former president’s health. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team.” (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Successful Surgery)

Hospice care is provided for people facing terminal illness who are expected to have six months or less to live and focuses on quality of life and reducing pain while attending to the patient’s needs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Carter has suffered from multiple health complication in recent years, including a brain bleed in November 2019 that required surgery, a urinary tract infection in December 2019, multiple falls in 2019 along with a bout of cancer in 2015.

The last former president to pass away was former President George H. W. Bush, who died in 2018.

“The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the Carter Center said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.