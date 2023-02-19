ATVs Overtake Highway, Wreak Havoc Across Miami

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) and dirt bike riders illegally swarmed roads and highways across Miami-Dade County in a move that generated traffic chaos, WSVN reported Saturday.

At one point, the riders congregated around a portion of the Dolphin Expressway Saturday afternoon and brought traffic to a complete standstill, according to WSVN.

The first rider sightings occurred Friday night in North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach, WSVN reported. One group of ATV and dirt bike riders overtook a Shell gas station.

#DEVELOPING: Groups of ATV riders and dirt bikers have been spotted riding out on busy Biscayne Boulevard and areas as far east as Collins Avenue in parts of North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. https://t.co/mNP0dOIIQ5 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 18, 2023

One crash occurred Saturday in an area where police officers chased a group of bikers, according to WSVN. A 25-year-old man involved in the accident was subsequently transferred to Mercy Hospital. (RELATED: Famous Sports Agent’s Bentley Gets Stolen From His Driveway)

The Miami Dade Police Department (MDPD) in a Feb. 18 tweet stated that the department “is aware of numerous All-terrain vehicles (ATV) and motorbikes riding throughout South Florida counties to include Miami-Dade.”

“MDPD units, along with our local and state partners have been and will continue to patrol these areas in efforts to deter the riders and/or detain offenders,” the statement continued, with MDPD affirming an understanding “that this careless and illegal activity causes delays in traffic and puts lives at risk.”