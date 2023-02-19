REPORT: NBA Champion Kevin Love To Sign With Miami Heat

Five-time NBA All Star Kevin Love is planning to sign with the Miami Heat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers legend will reportedly join the club once he clears waivers, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski,

After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/c1Ff4tLfKP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

Love joining the Heat will surely make them better. At the very least, Love will provide important veteran leadership to the club that is predominantly filled with players in their 20’s.

Love has played in four NBA Finals during his 15-year career and was the starting power forward for when the Cavaliers won the title back in 2016. He knows what it takes for a team in championship contention to get over the hump. (RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers Announce That They’ll Retire Kevin Love’s Jersey Number)

The Heat currently hold a record of 32-27 and are in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, according to ESPN. Miami failed to acquire anybody of significance over the offseason and at the trade deadline, but the addition of Love appears to be their best to date.

Considering how the Heat are lacking a bit of star power this year, I can imagine Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra inserting Love into the Miami’s starting lineup right away instead of having him come off the bench. Though he’s no spring chicken, he’s still an above average spot up three-point shooter and rebounder. Love averages 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for his career, according to Basketball Reference.

If Love was ten years younger, I believe him signing with Miami would be much more significant. I don’t think Love at 34-years-old will be the addition that suddenly makes the Heat better than the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks.