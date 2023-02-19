‘Kind Of A Wolf Mentality’: Three Dogs Attack Hunter, Leaving 298 Puncture Wounds

A pack of dogs attacked a hunter in Georgia in January, leaving 298 puncture wounds.

The hunter, Scott B., was removing the straps from a deer stand stand on the morning of January 15 when three dogs—two pit bull mixes and a German shepherd mix – approached him, Field and Stream reported.(RELATED: Man Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Woman’s Dog, Then Went Right Ahead And Did It)

Hunter is lucky to be alive.https://t.co/ZpzoQWX0WT — RIFF Outdoors (@riffoutdoors) February 14, 2023

“One of them came in and attacked me,” Scott B. told Field and Stream. “When it did, the other two joined in. They were attacking me from all three sides. It was kind of like wolf-mentality. “They were in a complete frenzy. I was doing anything I could to fight them off.”

Scott B. could not call the authorities because he had left his phone in his ATV 150 yards from the attack. He wheeled a stick in a circular motion and moved toward another stand on an adjoining property. He stayed on that stand for a half hour and waited for the dogs to leave.

When he thought the dogs had left, he climbed down the stand, but they returned, so he ran up the stand again and waited another half hour. Then he ran toward a highway where a family saw him, stopped, and rolled down their window.

“I just yelled out: ‘I’ve been attacked by a pack of dogs, and I need medical help,’” Scott B. told Field and Stream. “When I got to the emergency room they said I had 298 puncture wounds and lacerations and needed to be sewn up in seven places.”

Scott B. filed a police report at the Jackson County Sheriff’s office at 4:00 that same day. The sheriff’s deputy and an animal control officer quarantined the dogs into a cage for 10-day rabies quarantine, and they were subsequently euthanized, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.