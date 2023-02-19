State Trooper Receives Six Figures In Donations After Crash

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was struck by a car during a police chase Thursday has received over $135,000 on GoFundMe.

Trooper Lewis Johnson is recovering at Logan Health Center in Kalispell after a suspect ran over him on Highway 37, NBC Montana reported. (RELATED: GoFundMe Nukes Canadian Trucker Fundraiser, Refuses To Distribute Donations)

Last week’s incident has left one of our troopers hospitalized along with a long road to recovery. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from across the state. A GoFundMe page has been created to help. Please consider donating if you are able. https://t.co/9ir5Iye2Ko — Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) February 19, 2023

Montana Highway Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit when the suspect ran over Johnson with his car about 10 miles southwest of Eureka, Montana, NBC Montana reported. The suspect was a fleeing felon with a warrant.

Johnson’s injuries include a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg and severe spinal trauma, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Doctors anticipate recovery to be long and difficult,” the GoFundMe page states.

“While the road to recovery will be long, it’s nothing Lewis and his family can’t handle together with our love and support,” the GoFundMe page states.

Johnson and his wife, Kate, both graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy and are both state troopers stationed in Eureka.

“He is a devoted husband, a loving father and an exceptional friend,” the GoFundMe page states. “It only takes a few minutes with Lewis before he has you laughing and knowing you have a true friend for life.