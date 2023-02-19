Police Investigate After Street Racers Cause Chaos In Austin

Austin police are investigating several street racing incidents that occurred Saturday night.

Videos surfaced on social media showing crowds of people watching multiple cars spinning and drifting near Barton Springs and South Lamar in Austin. (RELATED: ‘Politics Over Public Safety’: Mayor Sues To Avoid Police Funding Increase)

Street racers have taken over the South Lamar and Barton Springs intersection in Austin. They’re doing donuts and lighting off fireworks with a big crowd. pic.twitter.com/ibMyiqsUiO — Allie Morris 🌟 (@MorrisReports) February 19, 2023

Another video shows a crowd pushing an Austin Police Department car. Fireworks were set off near the intersection, including one that appeared to be on an Austin Police Department car.

Austin Police said Sunday morning that the street racing caused one officer to get injured and damage to several police cars.

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to one of the incidents in north Austin. Two of their cruisers were towed after someone shattered their windows, a spokesperson said.

🚨APD is investigating a number of “street racing incidents” across Austin tonight. The department wants to reiterate this behavior is reckless & poses significant risks and dangers to the public. APD remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping our community safe.🚨 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 19, 2023

“APD is committed to stopping this conduct,” officials tweeted. “Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community’s safety is the #1 priority for APD.”

🚨UPDATE: Last night’s street racing in Austin injured one APD officer and damaged several police cars.

APD is committed to stopping this conduct. Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community’s safety is the #1 priority for APD.🚨 https://t.co/Gp7oiCz30S — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 19, 2023

Witness Brian Hillsman told KXAN he watched the cars revving up from a nearby patio. Cars and trucks with flags were doing donuts near 40 to 50 other vehicles.

“People were here with professional cameras,” he told KXAN. “It was planned.”