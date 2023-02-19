US

Police Investigate After Street Racers Cause Chaos In Austin

Screen Shot 2023-02-19 at 3.49.08 PM

[Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: @aaroncrews]

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Font Size:

Austin police are investigating several street racing incidents that occurred Saturday night.

Videos surfaced on social media showing crowds of people watching multiple cars spinning and drifting near Barton Springs and South Lamar in Austin. (RELATED: ‘Politics Over Public Safety’: Mayor Sues To Avoid Police Funding Increase)

Another video shows a crowd pushing an Austin Police Department car. Fireworks were set off near the intersection, including one that appeared to be on an Austin Police Department car.

Austin Police said Sunday morning that the street racing caused one officer to get injured and damage to several police cars.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to one of the incidents in north Austin. Two of their cruisers were towed after someone shattered their windows, a spokesperson said.

“APD is committed to stopping this conduct,” officials tweeted. “Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community’s safety is the #1 priority for APD.”

Witness Brian Hillsman told KXAN he watched the cars revving up from a nearby patio. Cars and trucks with flags were doing donuts near 40 to 50 other vehicles.

“People were here with professional cameras,” he told KXAN. “It was planned.”