Rihanna’s dad found out she was pregnant during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ronald Fenty said he hopes Rihanna, 34, will have a daughter, TMZ reported.

Rihanna had bought her father tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona without telling him she’s pregnant. During the halftime performance in the stands at State Farm Stadium, Ronald Fenty told his fiancé, “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!” (RELATED: Super Bowl LVII Becomes Third Most-Watched TV Program Of All-Time With An Incredible 113 Million Viewers)

Rihanna’s dad found out she was pregnant during Super Bowl halftime show https://t.co/jh6m7lIowU pic.twitter.com/clVyNTXzuK — Page Six (@PageSix) February 19, 2023

When it was revealed in 2022 that Rihanna was pregnant with her firstborn, Fenty had also hoped for a girl, and also said he had a feeling she and her husband, A$AP Rocky, would not stop at just one child.

Fenty also said that he has not been involved in his grandson’s life yet because of his daughter’s busy schedule, and the fact that he lives in Barbados.

While Ronald Fenty and Rihanna—born Robyn Rihanna Fenty—have had a tumultuous relationship, he hopes that he can be part of his grandchild’s life. Rihanna dropped a lawsuit she brought against him in September 2021 for misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, The Blast reported.