Unemployed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Together In Mexico

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted together on a beach vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Wednesday.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Holmes and Robach standing shoulder-to-shoulder, holding hands, showing public displays of affection and greeting people on the streets. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Feel This One’: Famous Actress Gabrielle Union Reveals Lack Of Remorse After Cheating)

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Start Unemployment with Mexican Vacationhttps://t.co/1mjYQ9WkDh — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2023

Reports indicate that their friends believe they are being too casual about appearing together in public, according to TMZ.

The former cohosts of Good Morning America left ABC News with compensation packages in December after it was revealed they were having an affair. The affair started around March of 2022, while they were training together for the New York City Marathon.

Holmes, 45, divorced his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in December after almost 13 years of marriage, Page Six reported. Fiebig said she was “blindsided” by Holmes’ affair. They have a 9-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Robach has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim Macintosh, while her ex-husband Andrew Shue has three sons with his first wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach and Shue married in 2010 and divorced in 2022.