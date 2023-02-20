At Least 13 Injured, Crews Responding After Explosion At Metal Manufacturing Plant

At least 13 people were injured after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant Monday afternoon in Ohio, authorities say.

The explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal plant outside of Cleveland in Oakwood Village just after 2 p.m. and sent debris flying in all directions and a smoke cloud into the air that was reportedly visible for miles, according to WKYC.

Of the 13 people injured, “several” suffered burn injuries and at least one was listed as critical and airlifted from the scene, Oakwood Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco told WKYC.

WATCH LIVE: Crews on scene of explosion, fire at Oakwood manufacturing plant https://t.co/XvpgSnj1Hh — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) February 20, 2023



DiRocco added that he has served as a fire inspector for the plant and as such was familiar with its operation. “It’s a very safe place, except for the fact that it’s a foundry, so you’re dealing with molten hot metal,” something DiRocco stated carried with it an inherent risk.

The debris field from the explosion covered several hundred yards, even damaging cars at Rose Colored Gaming, Cleveland 19 News reported. “Looks like a volcano erupted,” a Rose Colored Gaming employee told the outlet. (RELATED: Midwestern Chemical Plant Explodes, County Issues ‘Shelter In Place’ Order)

Debris also made its way to Northern Haserot, a food service distribution company, WKYC noted. It too is located across the street from the plant.

The fire was eventually stabilized by Oakwood Village fire crews as well as others from across the Greater Cleveland area and Akron, though DiRocco admitted they were still working on “hot spots,” WKYC reported.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation with the Oakwood Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.