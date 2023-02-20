Actress Alison Brie Causes Stir By Running Down Hallway Naked

Actress Alison Brie caused a stir when she posted an Instagram video of herself running naked down a hotel hallway to surprise her husband in his room.

“What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere…” the actress’ Instagram post reads.

Brie’s post received over 175,000 likes on Instagram, and elicited some strong reactions online.

“This is cute!” comedian Chelsea Handler commented on the video.

“Aww. You’re a hero,” actress January Jones commented.

The actress and her husband, Dave Franco, are celebrating the release of their new movie “Somebody That I Used to Know” on Amazon Prime.

Brie, known for her work on the popular NBC comedy series Community, spoke about her experience working with her husband in Jezebel. Brie also commented on Franco, who serves as director for the film, directing her in a sex scene.

“I realize that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job. It’s actually not that weird. And with something like this, because it’s our baby that we made together, I think our first priority is always just the movie,” Brie told the outlet. “Does the scene feel right and good? We don’t want my romantic scenes with [costar Jay Ellis] to play awkwardly or strangely in any way.”