Temple University Police Officer Brutally Murdered, 18-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Harrowing details have emerged regarding the shooting of a Temple University police officer who was shot Saturday night trying to prevent a carjacking.

Chris Fitzgerald, a husband and father who had been with the Temple University police force since October 2021, was brutally murdered while trying to prevent a carjacking Saturday night in North Philadelphia, according to Fox 29. The suspect, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, could be seen firing a handgun at Fitzgerald after brief pursuit and struggle in surveillance footage, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet.

After knocking Fitzgerald to the ground, Pfeffer reportedly shot the officer in the head, then stood over his body and fired more shots into his head and face area, the affidavit continued, according to the outlet.

We have some grim details to share, and we are only doing it so the story of Officer Fitzgerald’s heroism is never forgotten. Police sources confirm that while the officer was arresting the shooter, the murderer shot P/O Fitzgerald in the head, then stood over his body and… https://t.co/ABo64bEZzQ — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 19, 2023

Pfeffer then reportedly rummaged through Fitzgerald’s pockets and attempted to steal his service weapon before carjacking another individual. He threatened, “Give me the keys or I’ll kill you,” according to video surveillance footage cited in the affidavit.

“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend,” a statement from Temple University read, according to the outlet. (RELATED: University Sees Two Shootings In Two Days)

NEWEST PICTURE from FOX29 News Law Enforcement sources, taken in last hour of Miles Pfeffer,18, legs skackled & in handcuffs belted to his waist, being taken by both @TempleUniv @TU_Police and @PhillyPolice to Curran-Fromhold prison this morning before 5am. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/SsoK5JWQz0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 20, 2023

Pfeffer was identified by his brother as the shooter, who was present when Fitzgerald initially came into contact with the suspect, Fox 29 reported. He was arrested Sunday morning in Bucks County and charged with murder, homicide of law enforcement officer, evading arrest and other related charges, police officials told Fox 29.

“There are simply no words that can make sense of this tragedy. It tears at our sense of community and safety. We all mourn this unspeakable loss,” Temple University President Jason Wingard said in a statement.