Conservatives Hit Back At NYC Mayor Over DeSantis Attack

Conservatives hit back at Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he attacked Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

DeSantis arrived in New York City to lead a discussion “on protecting Law and Order” at the Privé in Staten Island. Adams gave a cold welcome to the governor by denouncing his policies on education and immigration.

“Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here,” Adams tweeted.

Members of DeSantis’ staff and other conservative figures quickly came to the Florida governor’s defense. (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signaling’: DeSantis Mocks Democrats Complaining About Having To Deal With Illegal Migrants)

“Based on your policies @NYCMayor, it’s fair to assume you value lawlessness & political agendas in classrooms,” tweeted Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary. “Based on your migration rates out of NY and into FL, it’s also fair to conclude that many people don’t agree with those values. Florida values freedom, life, and truth.”

“And we are happy to teach you about this ratio,” wrote Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for DeSantis’ re-election campaign. At press time, Pushaw’s tweet had 2,269 likes compared to 3,751 on Adams’ post.

Adams has endured a major crisis as hundreds of migrants have been bussed to his city since August under the direction of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The city has constructed several tents and shelters to house the migrants. Adams also began bussing migrants to the Canadian border, drawing a rebuke from Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s office.

In September, DeSantis sent fifty migrants, all of whom went voluntarily, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which sparked backlash among liberal politicians.

Adams also echoed liberals’ criticisms against DeSantis over the Parental Rights bill in March, which had been falsely labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and for rejecting an advanced placement African American history course that DeSantis claimed contained elements of critical race theory (CRT).