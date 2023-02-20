FDA Announces Recall Of Valentine’s Chocolates Sold At Target

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced a recall of a brand of milk chocolates sold at Target due to the treats potentially containing an undeclared tree nut.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. are voluntarily recalling Favorite Day brand 8oz bags of Valentine's Day milk chocolate covered caramels with nonpareils, according to the FDA press release. Individuals with tree nut allergies, including but not limited to chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts and pecans, are at risk if they consume the chocolates, the FDA noted.

Silvestri Sweets Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pecan in Milk Chocolate Caramels https://t.co/gKqA4zrpuY pic.twitter.com/D3zYDa1t3l — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 17, 2023

There was allegedly no indication of the product containing tree nuts on the packaging, and an investigation into the matter revealed the processing systems may have had a temporary breakdown, according to the FDA.

The FDA claimed that, as of Thursday, there had been no reported illnesses stemming from the product.

The Valentine's Day treats were reportedly sold at Target stores nationwide, and have the lot number 33822 with a best-by date of Dec. 7, 2023 written on the back. People who purchased the product are instructed to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a refund, and to contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 if they have any questions.