36 Killed By Floods, Landslides As Massive Rains Batter Brazil

Authorities in the Brazilian state of São Paulo confirmed that flooding and landslides caused by massive rains have killed 36 people in coastal areas, Reuters reported Monday.

Efforts by rescue workers remain threatened as forecasts continue to show heavy rains for coastal areas, according to Reuters. Authorities confirmed that the extreme weather forced hundreds of people to leave their homes.

The extreme weather spurred a 180-day state of calamity across six cities in the São Paulo State with federal authorities set to provide assistance, Reuters reported. Harvey rains also affected Carnival celebrations.

Video filmed from a #helicopter shows #landslides and #devastated homes as heavy #rains on Brazil’s coast have flooded many communities. Brazil’s southeast have caused #flooding and #landslides that killed 36 people and dislodged hundreds of others#Brazil #Weather pic.twitter.com/ruGwhb4eSs — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 20, 2023

Felipe Augusto, mayor of São Sebastião, one of the cities hardest hit by the extreme weather, said his city “urgently needs solutions” and added that around 50 homes had already collapsed, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, who spent time in the northeastern state of Bahia for Carnival celebrations during the heavy rains, will visit the hardest hit areas Monday, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Supporters Of Former President Storm Congress, Supreme Court In Brazil)

Lula won a controversial presidential election in October 2022 against incumbent former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who after spending time in Florida appears set to return to Brazil and lead the opposition.