The Hair Of Former Presidents Will Be Launched To Space For President’s Day

Former presidents are being honored in a unique way on President’s Day by having their hair follicles launched into outer space.

Celestis, a company that specializes in memorial spaceflights, obtained hair samples put aside by collector Louis Mushro for the unique experience, according to TMZ. This will mark the first time a president, or any part of a President, has ever been taken to space. George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Regan will be among those honored by a ride in the deep space Enterprise Mission atop the Vulcan Centaur rocket, according to TMZ.

This historic space flight is a reportedly a fact-checked experience. The authenticity of the hair samples are said to have been carefully vetted, and have seemingly checked out.

Mushro passed away in 2014 but the follicles that were part of his collection were later sent to the spaceflight company by a donor that wished to remain anonymous, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Musk’s Space Company Restricts Ukraine From Using Its Satellites To Fight Russia)

The samples include strains of DNA, and will be sharing space on the Enterprise Flight with the DNA and cremated remains of the late astronaut Philip Chapman, some Star Trek celebrities and a number of Celestis clients, according to Universe Today.

The time capsule will be sent into space later this year and are expected to eventually settle into stable orbit around the sun.

“The overarching goal of Celestis is to assist human expansion throughout the solar system,” Celestis co-founder and CEO Charles M. Chafer said in a statement obtained by Universe Today.

“By adding the DNA of these American icons to Enterprise, we establish a precursor for future human missions, and add to the historical record of human exploration of deep space,” Chafer said.