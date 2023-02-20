High School Student Charged For Allegedly Sending AirDrop That Detained Entire Plane On Field Trip

A Pennsylvania high school student was charged for allegedly sending an AirDrop message on a field trip Friday that forced officials to detain the entire plane in Texas.

The student allegedly sent an AirDrop message while the plane was taxiing that said, “I have a bomb would like to share a photo,” according to a news release by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Brian Cook, director of communications for Central Catholic High School, says on Friday, while on the tarmac in El Paso, Texas, a text message and photos were sent via AirDrop that included the word “bomb.” #wtae https://t.co/644rcv8q6g — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) February 21, 2023

The message was intended to be a joke, according to Brian Cook, director of communications for Central Catholic High School, WTAE reported.

The American Airlines plane taxied back to the gate and was searched by a bomb squad, according to police. Officials found no explosives on board.

“Subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of a Juvenile Subject who confessed to the AirDrop. Evidence supporting the confession was discovered in the suspect’s cell phone,” police said. (RELATED: Pilot Threatens To Turn Plane Around After Someone Kept Sending Him Nude Photos)

The student was then taken into custody by the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department, according to police. The student is being charged with reporting a false alarm or an emergency.

Central Catholic High School is an all-male faith-based prep school, according to the school’s website.

Central Catholic High School did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.