The Israelis And Palestinians Are Holding Secret Back-Channel Talks: REPORT

Israeli and Palestinian officials have engaged in secret talks over the last few weeks in an attempt to de-escalate tension in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to Axios.

Senior officials from both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’s respective governments have been working behind the scenes to improve relations between the two governments, according to Axios. The meetings would be the first between the two governments since Netanyahu assumed office in November 2022, according to Axios. (RELATED: US ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Israel’s Decision To Continue Construction And Increase Police Presence In The West Bank)

The White House is reportedly aware of the communication but has not made an official statement. The United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned Israel’s recent announcement to increase settlements in the disputed territory of the West Bank Monday and worried that the move would provoke violence between the two governments.

Palestinian Minister for Civilian Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh contacted Israel’s Prime Minister’s office through the Biden administration after Netanyahu was sworn in to start conversations about concerns in the West Bank, according to Axios. Israel National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi was reportedly tapped to lead the talks.

Hanegbi and al-Sheikh allegedly spoke in person as well as over the phone multiple times, according to Axios.

On Feb. 12, Netanyahu’s cabinet announced that the government would continue construction of Israeli homes in the West Bank despite the Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioning against it during his visit earlier this month. In response, the U.S. along with foreign ministers from four other nations released statements condemning Israel’s decision.

“We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution,” the joint press release from the foreign ministers read.

The PA also condemned the decision and called on the U.N. to adopt a resolution condemning Israel, but agreed to hold off on proposing the resolution after Israel said it would not seek to start new construction beyond the most recent announcement and would temporarily pause construction during the upcoming holidays of Ramadan and Passover.

The White House and Israel’s Prime Minister’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The PA was not able to be reached for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.