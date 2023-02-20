REPORT: Police Dispatch Helicopter To John Mayer’s Home In Search Of Alleged Trespasser

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly dispatched a helicopter in an attempt to track down an alleged trespasser at John Mayer’s home.

A person was seen on tape trespassing on Mayer’s property in January, and police were phoned in for assistance, TMZ reported Monday, citing law enforcement sources. The suspect allegedly moved out of the camera’s range and disappeared before authorities were able to make an identification. Police conducted a search on foot along with the assistance of an overhead helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspect, according to the outlet.

The famous singer’s security team reportedly informed attending police officers that the home alarm had not been triggered during the incident. Police did not search the interior of the home, according to TMZ.

Mayer was not home at the time of the reported incident and there was no damage to his property, the outlet continued. There have been no arrests made at the time of writing. (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Coolidge Notices Trespasser While Reviewing Security Footage)

The star was previously targeted in 2018 by someone who reportedly broke in and ransacked his property. The suspect in that incident managed to steal an estimated $100-200k worth of items, according to TMZ.