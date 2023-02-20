‘It’s Time To Increase Support’: MSNBC Host Frets That Americans Are Tired Of Funding Ukraine

MSNBC host Katty Kay fretted Monday while discussing polls showing that support for the war in Ukraine is dropping.

“We’ve been hearing during the course of this morning, how there is a need, of course, to rally the Europeans behind this and the global effort behind this, but there’s also very much at this moment a need to rally Americans behind this war effort,” Kay told Associated Press reporter Josh Lederman. “As Jordan was pointing out earlier, the polls showing that across the board Americans are losing support for the war in Ukraine.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Zelenskyy ‘Kept Lying On Television’ About Missile Being Launched By Russia)

“How — how important is it tomorrow that President Biden finds something to say to the American public that perhaps he hasn’t managed to find so far to persuade them of the case that you just made that this is a global effort and — and that Ukrainians are fighting on behalf of the rest of the world?” Kay asked.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided.

“Although some House Republicans have started grumbling about the need to no longer give a blank check to Ukraine, we’re also starting to see Republican leadership try to make the case that that is a minority opinion and does not broadly represent the party, including Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a Republican, over the weekend, saying it’s time to increase support,” Lederman told Kay.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida criticized Biden over what he called “a blank-check policy” toward Ukraine while ignoring issues like the border crisis and the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

“So yes, there are murmurings, both in Europe and in the West, and in the United States about perhaps some folks who are less supportive than they were before, but by and large, the U.S. government, the Biden administration feels like they’ve been able to hold this together to the point where they’re still able to get the funds they need from Congress, they’re still able to get to Ukraine the military assistance that they feel Ukraine needs at this point in time,” Lederman continued.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that 48% of Americans supported aiding Ukraine, ABC News reported, a decline from 60% support in May. In January, an Ipsos poll found that 54% of Americans supported sending military aid to Ukraine, according to the Hill.

