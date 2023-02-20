Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For ‘National Divorce,’ Says Red States Need To Secede

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Monday that the country needs a “national divorce” between red states and blue states.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has suggested splitting the United States, asking her Twitter followers in an October poll whether America should “have a national divorce.” (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Troll Biden With Prop Chinese Balloon Ahead Of SOTU)

Of those who voted, 47.7% said “no, stay together,” while 43% said “yes, by R&D states.” Less than 10% were undecided.

Other lawmakers have made similar suggestions, with the Texas GOP floating the idea of seceding from the United States after the Supreme Court would not overturn the 2020 election.