Russell Westbrook Signing With Lakers’ In-Town Rival Los Angeles Clippers After Utah Jazz Buyout

I completely understand why the Miami Heat passed on Russ — it was a bit too risky.

Nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers after he finalizes a buyout with the Utah Jazz, Westbrook’s agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN.

With Westbrook and the Jazz, a buyout has to be completed with $47 million left on Russ’ contract. After that’s done, he will be clearing waivers and joining the Clippers — the Lakers’ in-town rivals.

According to sources, the Clippers’ interest in Westbrook continued to grow in conversations that the two sides had, with several team officials — including head coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank — wanting to bring him on board from the start. The centerpiece of their discussions was how Westbrook would fit in with the roster and what his role would be, and they feel like their team is built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness.

When the information first broke about Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz working on a buyout, I was pushing pretty hard for my Miami Heat to sign Russ, but after I thought about it more, it started scaring me.

I can see it now … I’d be all excited to land Russ, and then two weeks later, I’d be bitching about how he went 9-29 from the field. Yeah, I don’t really want those problems, because you know that’s probably what’s going to happen on the Clippers. Westbrook’s best days are behind him. (RELATED: Kyrie Irving Gets Hit With Loud Rain Of Boos At NBA All-Star Game)

So Miami, I get it, and I can’t be too mad anyways even if I did still want Russ — we got Kevin Love.

It’s all good in South Beach.