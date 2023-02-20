Turkey Struck With New Pair Of Earthquakes Two Weeks After Worst Disaster In Country’s History

A new pair of earthquakes hit the Turkey-Syria border Monday after a more powerful quake rocked the region two weeks earlier and left tens of thousands dead.

The recent pair of earthquakes further damaged buildings, and were felt in Egypt, Syria, Israel and Lebanon, according to Reuters. At least three people were killed, The Guardian reported, while Turkish authorities have reported over 6,000 aftershocks since Feb. 6.

Horrific!

Woman is screaming “they all died, died!”

Woman is screaming "they all died, died!"

Complete devastation as exhausted rescues are now faced with more victims and death

Local police scrambled to check on families staying in temporary tents that were erected after the earthquake two weeks ago, which has left over a million homeless and killed 46,000, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Turkey, Syria Earthquake Deaths Exceed 11,000, Deadliest In Over A Decade)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the southern provinces of Turkey for the second time since Feb. 6, according to Politico, as officials are ramping down search efforts for survivors.

The Centre for Disease Prevention and Controls, the European Union’s health agency, has raised alarms about the danger of a disease outbreak in the region.

“Food and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the upcoming period, with the potential to cause outbreaks, particularly as survivors are moving to temporary shelters,” the agency said.