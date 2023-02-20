Rare Video Captures Moose In Canada Shedding Antlers

A Canadian wildlife photographer used a drone camera to capture a moose shedding its antlers.

Derek Keith Burgoyne, 30, from Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, was flying his drone over a maple hardwood ridge near Juniper, The Epoch Times reported. (RELATED: White Rhino Killed At Florida Wildlife Park After Escape, Report Says)

“[I] spotted three moose bedded down in the snow,” Derek told The Epoch Times. “As I flew over toward them, they stood up and began feeding. I flew over to the bull that still had his antlers and put him in center frame, and clicked the record button, luckily!”

“A few seconds later, the bull shook his body and head to shake the snow and ice off, and as he did, not only one but both antlers flew off at the exact moment, which is extremely rare; they can shed one antler and carry the other side for days, even weeks.”

“To any hunter, this is an extremely rare moment … this is winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife.”

Burgoyne has been collecting fresh-shed antlers for six years. While he did film a moose shed a single antler many years ago, the footage was not as clear as his most recent one. He says that he tracks moose throughout the year hoping to find antlers that have been shed. He currently has collected 150 antlers.

The antler-shedding viral video has garnered nearly 250,000 views on YouTube.