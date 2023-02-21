‘Get It Done’: A.J. Brown Says He’ll Leave Philadelphia Eagles If They Don’t Pay Jalen Hurts

Talk about keeping it real.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is dead set on holding his franchise together for their Super Bowl roster for the next season, and he’s very well aware that it all starts with keeping star quarterback Jalen Hurts — who happens to be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, with 2023 being the last year on his rookie deal.

So what does Brown do with the stakes this high? He plays hardball, offering Eagles general manager Howie Roseman a simple ultimatum: “Give Jalen his money, or I want the hell out.”

I’m, of course, paraphrasing, but that’s pretty much what he meant, and yeah, Brown made the comment in a joking way. but we all know he meant it.