Barbara Bosson, ‘Hill Street Blues,’ ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Actress, Dead At 83

Emmy-nominated actress Barbara Bosson, best known for her role as Fay Furillo on “Hill Street Blues,” died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 83.

Bosson’s son, Jesse Bochco, confirmed her death and shared a loving tribute. “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt,” Bochco wrote on Instagram. “If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jessebochco

Bosson was a main cast member on “Hill Street Blues” from 1981-1986 as the ex-wife of police captain Frank Furillo, played by Daniel J. Travanti. She received 5 Emmy nods for best supporting actress in a drama series for this role. Bosson was also nominated in the same category in 1995 for her performance as Miriam Grasso in “Murder One,” according to Variety.

The actress had a long and successful career that included roles in “Richie Brockelman: The Missing 24 Hours,” “Richie Brockelman, Private Eye,” “Hooperman,” “Cop Rock” and “The Last Starfighter,” according to Variety. (RELATED: Former NFL, NBA Owner Dead At 95)

The beautiful and wonderful Barbara Bosson has left us. Colleague,friend and surrogate mother. My heart is shattered by her departure. Bow your heads for her loved ones who are so very devastated by her departure. Love you Babs,you made us all better with your kindness pic.twitter.com/MhbK8pGqol — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) February 20, 2023

She also guest starred in “Mannix,” “Civil Wars,” “Scattering Dad,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Crazy Like a Fox,” “L.A. Law,” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Bosson and her writer-producer husband, Steven Bochco, worked together on a number of series, including the “Rockford Files” spin-off “Richie Brockelman,” “Private Eye,” “Hooperman,” and “Cop Rock,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

She is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.