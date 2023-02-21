Building a Marketing Empire: Adi Ankonina’s Path to Social Domination

Having control over your business is every business person’s goal, achieved through a comprehensive understanding of the specific needs of your business in every phase of its development. The goal is to grow daily, which can sometimes be challenging. Adi Ankonina is a marketing professional driven by a strong work ethic to develop market research that makes businesses stand out effectively through social media.

Adi is a creative woman who focuses on social media growth. She specialized in this field at the age of 24 when she realized many entrepreneurs were advertising their products and services on Instagram, but they weren’t getting the traction they wanted. She partnered with Antoly Tolik Eidelman to launch her social media agency to help people struggling to market their products.

Adi’s innovativeness has provided valuable insight and guidance to over 2,000 clients and 100 students over the past five years. She focuses on providing the best for her clients by giving them tips to market their products. She has dominated the online space through other platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, where her unique strategies are helping her customers conquer the realm of social media.

Success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes hard work and determination to see you grow through the process. Adi has found great fulfillment in her journey of helping others build their business empires, and as a result, she has received numerous accolades in recognition of her achievements. She has mastered her craft to be labeled the best growth marketing expert in 2022. In 2021, her agency was ranked in the top five growth agencies, and she was one of the top three most talented agency owners. Adi has also established a learning course and provides daily value and support to her students to help others grow their businesses.

Despite her success, Adi remembers a Friday back in 2022 that she terms “Black Friday” as a global problem with Instagram required immediate attention, and the businesses she was working with were unable to log in to their accounts. She looked into the issue, conducted thorough research to understand the situation, and after working nonstop for 72 hours, resolved the problem. It is out of situations like these that Adi has experienced growth. “It was a challenging experience, but as the saying goes, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’” says Adi.

“Never give up” is her motto, and it drives Adi, particularly when faced with difficulties—it helps her overcome them and emerge a winner. “Being an entrepreneur involves ups and downs, but the challenges are what make it worthwhile,” Adi adds. She says sharing knowledge and helping others is something she enjoys by finding solutions, creating new products and services, and providing maximum value to those in need and those around her.

“I aspire to continue serving clients globally and delivering the best solutions, including utilizing cutting-edge AI tools,” Adi discloses. She aims to continue educating more people about marketing to assist others in realizing their aspirations and living up to their ambitions. Adi hopes to see her SAAS platforms attain great success, with at least three of them doing great on their own. She hopes to continue helping clients find solutions for their social media platforms and empower them in their journeys to greatness.