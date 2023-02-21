Driver Repeatedly Violated Terms Of House Arrest Before Allegedly Causing Horrific Car Crash: REPORT

The man charged with crimes including second-degree assault for a Saturday St. Louis car crash that cost a teenage girl her legs, had violated his electronic monitoring for a previous armed robbery case more than 40 times, according to KSDK.

Tennessee’s Janae Edmondson, 16, who was visiting St. Louis to compete in a volleyball tournament, was forced to have her legs amputated after police said Daniel Riley hit a car at 20 mph above the speed limit without trying to break beforehand, pinning her between that vehicle and a different one, the outlet reported. Records indicated Riley was awaiting trial for a 2020 robbery and had been assigned house arrest, ultimately violating the terms of his electronic GPS ankle monitoring on more than 40 occasions following his previously scheduled July 18, 2022 trial date.

This is Daniel Riley, the man accused of causing a crash in downtown St. Louis that severely injured a young volleyball player. #News4Investigates is digging into his background and learning he never should have been driving. More on @KMOV at 6 pic.twitter.com/MMoxEgmGPl — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) February 21, 2023

Riley had committed more than 20 bond term violations by April 2022, with Judge Bryan Hettenbach ordering him to stay on house arrest with GPS monitoring at a hearing that month, but Riley subsequently broke the GPS monitoring terms 12 times prior to July 18, according to records cited by KSDK. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office dismissed and refiled the charges against Riley on July 18 in light of an armed robbery case victim’s death but failed to file a court motion to revoke his bond, with an office spokesperson claiming that maintaining his bond was the court’s choice. (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

A grand jury indicted Riley for the armed robbery on Jan. 17, 2023, after which Riley reportedly violated the GPS monitoring system nine times, according to KSDK.

High violent crime has plagued St. Louis in recent years. The city recorded about 200 homicides in 2022, along with more than 7,000 motor vehicle thefts, based on St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department data.

