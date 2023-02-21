Calley Means Tells Russell Brand Medical Field Is ‘Profiting’ Off Obesity

Coca-Cola whistleblower Calley Means told comedian Russell Brand that Big Food and Big Pharma are “profiting” from providing obesity drugs to children.

Means, a former Coca-Cola employee, alleged that Big Food is adding “poisonous” and “processed” food into children and adults’ diets, while simultaneously selling the American Academy of Pediatrics Association the recommended anti-diabetes drug, Ozempic, the most highly profitable drug.

“It’s a pharma distraction making lifetime patients and I think the most important thing here, or one of them, is that this is projected to be the most expensive drug in American history,” he said. “We’re on track to spend trillions on this drug, it would be much cheaper to just have healthy food for kids.”

Ozempic is an injection to improve insulin sensitivity and weight loss, according to its website. Many medical experts have warned against the drug’s side effects, including losing weight too quickly, Fox News reported.

Grateful this news is getting out. It is the most important story in the world. There are good people in the medical system. But the inability of medical leaders to speak plain facts about why we’re getting sick is a shameful moral lapse. pic.twitter.com/jMCLxjnxOE — Calley Means (@calleymeans) February 21, 2023

Means warned that the drug’s price is a major profit for the medical system, which he says is silent on the dangers of childhood diabetes. (RELATED: Trans Activists Funded By Big Pharma Push Biased Research Promoting Medical Transitions For Children)

“The medical system is totally silent on that, right. The medical system is not ringing an alarm bell about childhood diabetes [and] obesity. They’re profiting from it,” Means said in the interview.

He warned that failing to intake a healthy diet is the “root cause” of the major health issues rising in the U.S., including dying from COVID-19.

“We’re being gaslighted. It’s because of food. If you are metabolically healthy, if you’re eating healthy food, if you’re at a normal weight, you’re very unlikely to die from COVID … We are ignoring the actually simple root cause and this is by design,” he said.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, the company that produces Ozempic, said the drug is not approved for “chronic weight management,” but for type 2 diabetes in order to improve blood sugar and cardiovascular issues, Fox News reported.