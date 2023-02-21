Don Lemon’s Fate Reflects ‘Unsentimental Math Of Identity Politics,’ Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that Don Lemon’s fate following his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is a reflection of the “unsentimental math of identity politics.”

“Mr. Lemon has been sentenced by the high court of wokeness to a term in the HR gulag, to undergo a procedure called sensitivity training, which is always the first step to be disappeared or doing late night infomercials,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, said. (RELATED: Biden Thinks Americans Must ‘Judge A Book By Its Cover,’ Tucker Carlson Says)

The CNN host has been off the air since he said Haley, who also served as governor of South Carolina and as ambassador to the United Nations, was “past her prime” at age 51 during “CNN This Morning” Thursday. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Monday night Lemon would return to the show Wednesday but would also be undergoing formal training in the wake of his remarks about Haley.

WATCH:

Carlson said Lemon’s career was “a fascinating tale that illustrates the growing darkness of American liberalism, something that affects all of us.” Carlson also discussed comments Don Lemon made in 2013 regarding black communities, before turning to Lemon’s comments on Haley.

Haley launched her candidacy for president with a Wednesday speech in South Carolina.

“To be fair to Don Lemon, Nikki Haley seemed like perfectly fair game, she’s a Republican presidential candidate, savage her all you want. Oh, but no, because in fact, in all ways that matter, Nikki Haley is a member in good standing of the most protected class of all,” Carlson said.

“She may be running to be the Republican nominee, but she is fundamentally indistinguishable from the neoliberal donor base of the Democratic Party,” Carlson said. “Nikki Haley believes in collective racial guilt. She thinks Ukraine’s borders are more important than our own, far more important. She believes identity politics is our future. Vote for me, because I’m a woman, that’s her pitch.”

Carlson noted that Lemon had “dutifully” attacked Trump supporters, but that didn’t save him after his comments about Haley.

“The revolution eats one of their own, the faithful servant of the Democratic Party is crushed by its relentless gears,” Carlson said. “This is the unsentimental math of identity politics. Not all groups are created equal.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.