Potential GOP Candidate Takes Shots At DeSantis, Republican Party: ‘Not An Extremist’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is rumored to be considering a run for president in 2024, called possible Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another prospective candidate, an “extremist,” according to The New York Times.

Sununu criticized DeSantis and other “extreme” conservatives for getting the government involved with culture issues, the NYT reported. He stated that the government can’t mend those problems, that’s not their role and that “good Republicans don’t believe that.”

“I’m conservative, I’m just not an extremist,” Sununu told the NYT. “Sometimes people confuse conservative with extremist.”

Sununu reportedly refers to politicians he knows or has met as “friends,” but when asked about DeSantis, he merely called him a “peer.”

DeSantis’ use of govt power….worries some-Gov.Sununu: “I’m a principled free-market conservative. For others out there that think that the govt should be penalizing your business because they disagree with you politically, that isn’t very conservative.” https://t.co/NEbz5ODGav — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 20, 2023

The New Hampshire Gov. heavily criticized former President Donald Trump and noted that Trump allies, like DeSantis, would also not be a wise idea for a 2024 GOP nominee, according to the NYT. He wants to move on from the Trump era, and take the party towards a new direction.

Sununu also criticized DeSantis and other like-minded conservatives for condemning major news outlets, citing CNN. (RELATED: Republican Says He Would Prefer A Governor ‘Every Day Of The Week’ For 2024)

Both Sununu and DeSantis won their gubernatorial reelection last year with double digits, with Sununu scoring over 15 additional percentage points, and DeSantis gaining nearly 20.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.