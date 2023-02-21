REPORT: Bruce Willis’ Family Opens Up About Devastating Diagnosis, Wants Kids To Remember Him As ‘Amazing, Fun Dad’

Bruce Willis’ family is reportedly rallying around him to give him the best life possible after announcing the famous actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“The family is all closer than ever,” a close source said to People. The source also said Willis’ wife, Emma is trying to create as many positive memories as she can for their children, Mabel and Evelyn. “She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him,” the source revealed.

FTD “occurs most commonly when nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain decrease in number,” The New York Times explains. Patients typically live five to seven years after symptoms, which include cognitive problems and difficulty communicating, first emerge. No cure exists.

How Bruce Willis’ Family Is Helping Him ‘Live as Full a Life as Possible’ After Dementia Diagnosis https://t.co/EDZXzJafgy pic.twitter.com/As4pTmmwYV — People (@people) February 21, 2023

Willis’ family is doing all they can to ensure his quality of life remains positive and full of promise. “[Bruce] has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised,” the source told People.

His wife Emma Heming Willis, 10-year-old Mabel, and 8-year old Evelyn, have joined forces with Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore and their adult children Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all of whom are pitching in to ensure Willis can continue to “live as full a life as possible,” the family stated to People. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Dramatically Thin Frame Sparks Concern)

My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, & also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease. When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it’s extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/macAukMe7U — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 16, 2023

The famous actor’s family had previously announced he was suffering from aphasia, a language disorder that affected his cognitive abilities, but their latest update contained the dementia diagnosis.

Fans, friends and loved ones have surrounded the Willis family and have offered their support.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the family’s statement read.

“It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time,” they said, according to People. “Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”