Social Worker Pressured 15-Year-Old Virginia Girl Into Aborting Baby She Meant To Carry To Term, Lawsuit Alleges

A 15-year-old girl was pressured into getting an abortion by an employee at the Dickenson County Department of Social Services (DSS) in Virginia, a lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that a social worker pressured the girl to get the abortion after the DSS removed her from her father’s custody on Jan. 19, WJHL 11 reports. She was allegedly three months pregnant at the time, and intended to carry her unborn baby to term. (RELATED: ‘Baffling’: Democrat Senators Block Bill Requiring Medical Care For Living Infants Who Survive Abortion)

The same day she was removed from her father’s care, the DSS employee set up an appointment at the Bristol Women’s Health abortion clinic, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also claims the girl never gave legal consent.

A Southwest Virginia family is suing a Bristol abortion clinic, Dickenson County’s Department of Social Services and others for allegedly pressuring their 15-year-old daughter into having an abortion against her will and without legal consent. Details: https://t.co/PT9Ra1Qdvo — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 20, 2023

The girl’s parents are listed as plaintiffs, with the social worker and the clinic director named as defendants.

“It’s just shocking that it happened,” Tim McAffee, the family’s attorney, told News Channel 11. “The young lady has killed her baby. That’s how she looks at it.”

The abortion clinic is also facing an unrelated lawsuit from its landlord, who alleges that the clinic is guilty of fraud, concealment, and misrepresentation. According to documents, the landlord had no idea abortion would be performed on the property.

“I haven’t even seen a copy of the lawsuit,” a representative at the Bristol Abortion Clinic told the Daily Caller.

The DSS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.