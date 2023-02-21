Democratic Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Special Election In Deep Blue House District

Democratic Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan handily won a Tuesday special election to replace Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died in November.

McClellan defeated Republican Leon Benjamin, who ran against McEachin in the 2022 general election, 72%-28%. Several elections analysts called the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. McClellan, who has served in the Virginia legislature since 2006, will be the first black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

🚨Quick call for Democrat Jennifer McClellan in VA-04 special. McClellan will succeed the late Rep. Don McEachin and will be the first Black woman from Virginia to serve in Congress. pic.twitter.com/y58YePJNb1 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 22, 2023

Virginia’s 4th district leans 16 points towards the Democratic Party. McEachin had represented the district since 2017, after a federal judge created a majority-black district centered on Richmond. McEachin died of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28, less than three weeks after winning re-election to a fourth term.

McClellan defeated state Sen. Joe Morrissey in a December special election primary. Del. Lamont Bagby dropped out of the race before the primary, following concern from Democratic Party leaders that Morrissey, who opposes abortion, could win a three-way primary. (RELATED: Conservative Groups Are Funding The Last Anti-Abortion House Democrat)

The victory temporarily shrinks the GOP’s House majority to 222-213, meaning that Republicans will only be able to lose four votes and still pass legislation along party lines. Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline will resign at the end of May, moving the margin back up to five.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.